North Linn boys & girls dominate Marquette Catholic in home-opener

Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Both the North Linn boys and girls basketball teams improves to 2-0 on the season following wins over Marquette Catholic on Friday night.

In the girls game, the Lynx dominated the Mohawks with a 82-35 victory and now look ahead to a match up with Prince of Peace next Tuesday. The North Linn boys team followed up with a 85-32 win over the Mohawks and also will face Prince of Peace next Tuesday.

