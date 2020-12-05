Advertisement

Nonprofit in Waterloo partners with ten churches to feed people in need

One City United partnered with ten churches in Waterloo to food people in need.
One City United partnered with ten churches in Waterloo to food people in need.(Phil Reed)
By Phil Reed
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo nonprofit One City United partnered with ten churches to distribute food to people in need across the Cedar Valley.

They worked with NorthEast Iowa Food Bank to get the food. Saturday volunteers went to the food bank to load up more than 750 boxes of food. It will be divided between 10 churches and 3 organizations. Organizers say it was inspiring to see churches work together to address hunger in the community.

“It’s very, very widespread,” said Sarah Werkmesiter, with Hope City Church. “And these boxes were already spoken for before we could, with the flyer coming out, we only had a few boxes left to hand out after that because all of the churches had already spoken for all of them.”

Organizers say they would like to work with other churches, and city leaders for future food drives.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police have released images of a man they call a suspect in 7 different robberies...
Cedar Rapids police release images of suspect in 7 robberies
Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday...
Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports additional 84 COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified

Latest News

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
62 more people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa
(Public Domain Pictures / MGN)
3 killed, including infant, in early morning Polk County wrong-way crash
Marion kicks off annual Christmas in the Park Celebration
Marion kicks off annual Christmas in The Park Celebration
Local McDonald's Owner gives $25,000 for Derecho recovery
Local McDonald's Owner gives $25,000 for Derecho recovery