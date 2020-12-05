Nonprofit in Waterloo partners with ten churches to feed people in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Waterloo nonprofit One City United partnered with ten churches to distribute food to people in need across the Cedar Valley.

They worked with NorthEast Iowa Food Bank to get the food. Saturday volunteers went to the food bank to load up more than 750 boxes of food. It will be divided between 10 churches and 3 organizations. Organizers say it was inspiring to see churches work together to address hunger in the community.

“It’s very, very widespread,” said Sarah Werkmesiter, with Hope City Church. “And these boxes were already spoken for before we could, with the flyer coming out, we only had a few boxes left to hand out after that because all of the churches had already spoken for all of them.”

Organizers say they would like to work with other churches, and city leaders for future food drives.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.