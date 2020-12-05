More clouds Sunday, otherwise more of the same

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight, look for the possibility of a few very light flurries. Any flurries are expected to stay north of highway 30 and accumulation is not likely.

The biggest change you’ll notice on Sunday will be more cloud cover. Otherwise, look for more of the same: dry, calm, and seasonal with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Monday will be similar.

For the rest of the week, we’ll warm things up with mid 40s Tuesday and upper 40s and even some low 50s Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of next week, our attention turns toward the return of cooler temperatures along with chances for rain and snow.

