Advertisement

Local McDonald’s Owner gives $25,000 for Derecho recovery

Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local business owner donated money on Friday to help Cedar Rapids clean up and rebuild after the August 10th derecho.

Local McDonald’s owner Kevin O’Brien donated $25,000 dollars to the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation to support the derecho fund.

The O’Brien family operates 22 McDonald’s across Iowa, including 5 in Cedar Rapids, and O’Brien is the President of Creative Management for the O’Brien Family McDonalds Organization.

O’Brien said when the derecho came through, he wanted to help. They decided to raise money for the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation for support of their Disaster Response Fund.

Friday morning, O’Brien made a check presentation to the foundation in front of his McDonald’s on Edgewood Rd NE.

Fund organizers say the money will go a long way to help out.

“The gifts we have received thus far have helped us with the immediate recovery needs such as home renovation and repairs, tree removal and getting homes winter ready so all households in our community have a safe warm place to live,” said Michelle Beisker of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.

The fund received contributions from all 50 states and has raised nearly $2 million.

In the Spring, some of the funds will go to help in tree recovery.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police have released images of a man they call a suspect in 7 different robberies...
Cedar Rapids police release images of suspect in 7 robberies
Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday...
Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports additional 84 COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
(Public Domain Pictures / MGN)
3 killed, including infant, in early morning Polk County wrong-way crash

Latest News

Former Iowa reporter donates $3 million estate to local causes
Marion kicks off annual Christmas in the Park Celebration
Marion kicks off annual Christmas in The Park Celebration
Indian Creek Nature Center annual Nature's Noel holiday fundraiser going online
Indian Creek Nature Center’s annual Nature’s Noel holiday fundraiser going online
Anamosa State Penitentiary COVID case update
Anamosa State Penitentiary COVID outbreak nearly over