Local McDonald’s Owner gives $25,000 for Derecho recovery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A local business owner donated money on Friday to help Cedar Rapids clean up and rebuild after the August 10th derecho.

Local McDonald’s owner Kevin O’Brien donated $25,000 dollars to the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation to support the derecho fund.

The O’Brien family operates 22 McDonald’s across Iowa, including 5 in Cedar Rapids, and O’Brien is the President of Creative Management for the O’Brien Family McDonalds Organization.

O’Brien said when the derecho came through, he wanted to help. They decided to raise money for the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation for support of their Disaster Response Fund.

Friday morning, O’Brien made a check presentation to the foundation in front of his McDonald’s on Edgewood Rd NE.

Fund organizers say the money will go a long way to help out.

“The gifts we have received thus far have helped us with the immediate recovery needs such as home renovation and repairs, tree removal and getting homes winter ready so all households in our community have a safe warm place to live,” said Michelle Beisker of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.

The fund received contributions from all 50 states and has raised nearly $2 million.

In the Spring, some of the funds will go to help in tree recovery.

