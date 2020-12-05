Advertisement

Indian Creek Nature Center’s annual Nature’s Noel holiday fundraiser going online

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Indian Creek Nature Center held their annual Nature’s Noel holiday fundraiser, but it looked different this year.

You can get the same holiday decor including wreaths and center pieces made from fresh cut evergreens. But this year purchases were made online.

The money they make goes to their education programs.

“When you see those kids out here enjoying the programs, learning with the naturalist, part of that is being funded because of this tradition,” said Sarah Botkin, Amazing Space Manager at Indian Creek Nature Center.

The sale kicked off on Friday at noon and ran online for 24 hours.

Contactless pick-up will take place on Sunday and Monday.

