Driver escapes Waterloo train wreck uninjured

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was uninjured after his truck was hit by a train in Waterloo on Thursday afternoon.

At 3:53 P.M., authorities were called to the area of Washington Street and W. 18th Street for a report of truck involved in an accident with a train.

When they arrived, they found a white Ford Ranger, with heavy front-end damage to the driver’s side near the front wheel and multiple dents, in the roadway on the north side of the train tracks.

The driver told authorities he looked up, noticed a green light and began to cross the tracks. He said he then noticed the train approaching and got hit.

A witness said they saw two cars cross the train tracks, with the second car getting hit.

Authorities say the man was not injured in the collision and the train, owned by Iowa Northern Railway, did not appear to have any damage.

