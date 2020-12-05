Charges to revoke Asbury man’s citizenship dropped

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Asbury man spent years worrying he might lose his US Citizenship.

US prosecutors said Eso Razic committed serious crimes while he was a prisoner of war during the Bosnian War in the mid-’90s and didn’t make the US aware of the crimes when filing to become a US Citizen in the early 2000s. A judge dropped those charges.

“I’m very happy it’s over,” said Razic, surrounded by his two sons and wife. “We can now be all together.”

The charges were brought against Razic in 2018. For two years, he and his family have been trying to ensure he could stay in the United States as a citizen.

“I was scared that after 25 years somebody said I killed people, murdered somebody, it changed my life,” he said.

Razic’s family said people would look at them funny when they were at the store. They didn’t feel safe at work. Razic’s wife Videla said she was taking medications for depression.

Court documents detailed the accusations alleging that Razic was a member of the Croatian Defense Council and killed two people while trying to flee his home country of Yugoslavia during the Yugoslavian-Bosnian war in the early ’90s. It also stated he left those details out when he applied to be a US citizen.

“We were all devastated and completely shocked,” said his son Teo Razic. “Our lives changed forever that day.”

A judge ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Razic committed the killings or that he knew they happened.

“There were people who died, but he wasn’t involved in any of that,” said one of his attorneys, John Riccolo

Riccolo and the family maintained they don’t know why these charges were being brought forward after 20 years.

“That’s something you’d have to ask the government,” said Riccolo.

TV9 reached out to the United States Attorney’s Office about the charges, but they declined to comment for the story. As for the Razic’s, they were ready to finally get some sleep knowing the government dropped the charges and their fight was over.

“Now I can get some sleep,” said Eso. “I cleared my name. I know who I am, and so do my friends and family.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.