’Be a Santa to a Senior’ program hoping to bring holiday cheer to seniors in isolation

By Phil Reed
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Home Instead Senior Center in Cedar Rapids says many seniors have been isolating for so long it puts their mental and physical health at risk. That’s why they say their annual Santa for a Senior program is more important this year.

Karen Huber with Home Instead says they are doing fewer home care visits this year. “They don’t want us inside,” Huber said of the seniors. “They’re scared.”

That’s despite leaders taking extra caution. Now, nearly 9 months of isolation is creating some health issues.

“Some of them are not eating properly, they’re not exercising, they’re not getting out,” Huber said. “They’re sitting in their own little world and not seeing the outside world. We’ve seen the abuse of alcohol and drugs and things like that.”

Workers with Abbe Health Aging Services say some seniors in isolation are not getting phone calls from loved ones as much anymore.

“We see that related with the pandemic and we also saw that related to the derecho,” said Executive Director Lyndsay Glynn. “There’s like this onslaught of assistance, and then people tend to get back to their normal lives.”

It’ why leaders say playing Santa is so important this year. People can look for a Christmas Tree at a Hy-Vee, or stop by KMRY, grab an ornament from a tree.

That ornament has a senior’s name and a gift for them. Buy the present and leave it at the store with the ornament. Cedar Rapids and Marion firefighters will drop the gifts before Christmas.

“To realize they were remembered this year,” Huber said of the program. “They weren’t forgotten because after a while when you’re sitting in there, you’re isolated at home, you begin to think, does anybody even know I’m here.”

