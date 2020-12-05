Athlete of the Week: Alec Wick

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s KCRG TV9 Athlete of the Week is Regina senior Alec Wick. Wick rewrote the Regals’ record books this season with more than 1400 yards receiving and 16 touchdown grabs. In the class A championship win over Grundy Center, Alec had a record nine catches for 226 yards and a touchdown. Simply put, Wick catches everything in site.

