Area restaurants use igloos to provide outdoor seating during the winter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Restaurants are finding creative ways to keep outdoor dining going all winter long, even during the pandemic.

“It is safer in my opinion than going to just a restaurant and sitting in an open room, this is a little bit more of a controlled environment,” says Justin Zehr, Operating Partner at Local Pour Street Food in Cedar Rapids.

Local Pour first got their igloos last year before they knew the pandemic was coming, it’s timing Zehr says is lucky. Darci Bunting the Manager at Kickstand is in the same boat.

“Yeah the timing worked out really well,” she told us. She says she also has an igloo set up at Midtown Station for dining.

Meanwhile Owner Christian Barrios and Manager Fernando Ortiz of La Cantina on Edgewood Road tell us they got their igloos this year in response to the pandemic.

All of the restaurants we spoke with agreed people have felt more comfortable sitting outside this year. Kickstand even temporarily closed off their traditionally outdoor bar in order to heat it and allow for more social distancing.

“It was another way for us to add additional seating,” Bunting told us.

The igloos have allowed for the same, the one at Kickstand seats 8 people. It’s the same at Local Pour and La Cantina on Edgewood just got an 8 person igloo today. The two they’ve had set up prior to today seat 6 people.

The restaurants are deep cleaning between parties to make the igloos as safe as possible.

“We go through and clean all the surfaces, and then we do a spray throughout the whole thing as well to make sure that it’s completely sterilized,” Zehr says.

We spoke with Jennifer Wittman, DNP, ARNP at Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa who says the igloos are a good idea.

“I think outdoor dining with the igloos is absolutely a safe alternative to indoor dining. I think it’s great that restaurants are finding way to be creative and get people out into the community,” she told us.

She says it is important to still follow guidelines and she recommends people stick to dining with people they’re usually around.

“If you are going to be in an igloo it’s important to be with people in your immediate family and household,” Wittman told us.

Bunting is advising the same thing for those who rent the igloo at Kickstand. “Don’t get together with someone you haven’t seen in months,” she says.

Zehr says they’re doing everything they can to make things safe at Local Pour.

“Yes, it is closed in these group of people the space in one area but these are the people you’re choosing to go with and that you are probably already surrounding yourself with. But we are making sure that this area is sterile and clean for you to come in so you don’t have to worry about the last people that were in here,” he told us.

“I think they’re so cool and so great and I’m excited to use one myself,” Wittman says.

Each restaurant has their own policies and requirements for renting out the igloos, you do have to book them ahead of time.

You can find more information on booking the igloo at Kickstand on their Facebook page, Midtown Station’s booking contact is on their Facebook page as well.

You can book an igloo at Local Pour here.

You can book an igloo at La Cantina by texting “Reserve Igloo” to 319-800-5471 or by calling 319-393-0924.

