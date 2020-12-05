Advertisement

62 more people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More than five dozen additional people have died from the novel coronavirus, according to state data, while the total number of people infected since March pushed past 240,000.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 2,369 more people have been reported as testing positive for COVID-19 since the same time on Friday, putting the state’s total at 242,062. 157,028 people are reported as having recovered from the disease.

An additional 62 people have died from COVID-19, as reported by state officials on Saturday morning. The state’s total since the beginning of the pandemic is now 2,665.

A total of 960 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a net decrease of 40 people in the last 24-hour reporting period. 204 patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of five. 117 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of 11. 131 new patients were admitted to Iowa hospitals over the last 24 hours.

An additional 6,241 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 36.9%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that the state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once.

A total of 1,243,591 people have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police have released images of a man they call a suspect in 7 different robberies...
Cedar Rapids police release images of suspect in 7 robberies
Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday...
Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
State reports additional 84 COVID-19 deaths in Iowa
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified

Latest News

(Public Domain Pictures / MGN)
3 killed, including infant, in early morning Polk County wrong-way crash
Marion kicks off annual Christmas in the Park Celebration
Marion kicks off annual Christmas in The Park Celebration
Local McDonald's Owner gives $25,000 for Derecho recovery
Local McDonald's Owner gives $25,000 for Derecho recovery
FBI asks for information on missing Iowa girl’s birthday
FBI asks for information on missing Iowa girl’s birthday