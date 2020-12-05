62 more people reported to have died from COVID-19 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More than five dozen additional people have died from the novel coronavirus, according to state data, while the total number of people infected since March pushed past 240,000.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 2,369 more people have been reported as testing positive for COVID-19 since the same time on Friday, putting the state’s total at 242,062. 157,028 people are reported as having recovered from the disease.

An additional 62 people have died from COVID-19, as reported by state officials on Saturday morning. The state’s total since the beginning of the pandemic is now 2,665.

A total of 960 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a net decrease of 40 people in the last 24-hour reporting period. 204 patients are in intensive care units, a net decrease of five. 117 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of 11. 131 new patients were admitted to Iowa hospitals over the last 24 hours.

An additional 6,241 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 36.9%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that the state only releases the number of individuals who tested positive or negative for the first time, not the total number of tests including people who have tested more than once.

A total of 1,243,591 people have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

