3 killed, including infant, in early morning Polk County wrong-way crash

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A head-on collision between a car and a semi-truck resulted in multiple fatalities in central Iowa on Saturday morning.

At around 12:48 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a collision between a 2002 Volkswagen Golf and a semi. Deputies believe that the Volkswagen, operated by Gustabo Salcedo, 28, of Des Moines, entered Interstate 80 at Exit 142 heading the wrong way in the eastbound lanes. The car collided with the semi head-on.

Salcedo, along with Diana Sanchez-Tello, 24, of West Des Moines, and an infant whose name was withheld, were killed in the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt. Only Salcedo was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to officials.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, West Des Moines Police, and Altoona Fire and EMS assisted in the emergency response.

