Advertisement

Woman sentenced to 50 years in fatal Sioux City stabbing

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing another woman in April 2018 in Sioux City.

Melissa Camargo-Flores was sentenced Thursday in the death of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Camargo-Flores, of Dakota City, waited outside Alvarez-Flores’ house and stabbed the victim as she left for work.

Camargo-Flores was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in October to the lesser charge.

The reason for the stabbing wasn’t made clear Thursday but police said Camargo-Flores told them she had been involved with Alvarez-Flores’ boyfriend.

The two women were not related.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
University of Iowa student charged with extortion
A Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both died of COVID 19 within 12 hours...
Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both die of COVID-19 within 12 hours of each other
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
70 more Iowans died of COVID-19, a new record for single-day deaths
Company to build plant in Iowa to make pallets from corn

Latest News

The logo for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
Cedar Rapids Community School District announce plan for return to in-class learning next week
Derecho cleanup continues in Cedar Rapids
Derecho cleanup crews move into parks, work to remove damaged trees
Derecho cleanup continues in Cedar Rapids
Derecho cleanup continues in Cedar Rapids
People reading in an undated photo
State reports younger Iowa students have fallen behind in reading since pandemic’s start
Grant Wood Studio in Cedar Rapids closing for the season
Grant Wood Studio in Cedar Rapids closing for the season