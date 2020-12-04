Advertisement

Waterloo man pleads guilty to threatening U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -A 56-year-old Iowa man has admitted that he threatened the life of U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York.

Kenneth Dean Brown, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to transmitting a threatening communication.

He admitted that in December 2019, he called Nadler’s office in Washington D.C. and threatened to find someone to assassinate Nadler.

Brown remains in custody of the U.S. Marshal Service until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Kenneth Dean Brown, 56, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to transmitting a...
Kenneth Dean Brown, 56, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to transmitting a threatening communication. He admitted that in December 2019, he called Nadler's office in Washington D.C. and threatened to find someone to assassinate Nadler.(Linn County Jail)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday...
Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall
Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
University of Iowa student charged with extortion
70 more Iowans died of COVID-19, a new record for single-day deaths
COVID Vaccines at Great Plains Health
Gov. Reynolds: Covid-19 vaccines are expected around December 13 after Iowa’s deadliest day
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified

Latest News

Driver escapes Waterloo train wreck uninjured
Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Day
Anamosa Police make arrest in shots-fired incident
The Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines, photographed on Tuesday, June 10, 2014. (Liz...
Iowa House and Senate committee chairs named for 89th General Assembly