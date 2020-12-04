Advertisement

Walmart will light up the sky with holiday drone light shows

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Walmart is spreading holiday cheer by launching a holiday drone light show across eight cities in the United States.

The free and contactless experience will feature nearly 1,000 Intel drones. The light show will create three-dimensional seasonal shapes and characters like snowflakes, reindeer and holiday presents.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said in a release.

Eight cities across the country will have the opportunity to experience the light show live.

The “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” will visit:

  • Friday, Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway
  • Saturday, Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl
  • Wednesday, Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Thursday, Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion
  • Sunday, Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway
  • Wednesday, Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds
  • Friday, Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena
  • Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

All of the shows are sold out, but families can experience the show from their homes. There will be a live broadcast of the light show on Walmart’s FacebookInstagram and TikTok on Saturday, Dec. 5.

