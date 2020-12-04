Advertisement

Two hospitalized in Jo Daviess County car accident

Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STOCKTON, IL (KCRG) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a car accident in rural J Daviess County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, their 911 Dispatch Center received a call at 12:18 P.M. about a two vehicle crash with injuries.

The crash happened on Highway 20 about a half-mile east of South Willow Road in rural Stockton.

Authorities say Darron E. Delancy, 30, of Darlington, South Carolina, was driving a black 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 and heading eastound on Highway 20 while JoAnne T. Diehl, 60, of Elizabeth, Illinois, was also driving eastbound behind Delancy in her blue 2017 Ford Escape.

As Delancy slowed his vehicle to make a right turn off the roadway and into a construction site, police say Diehl failed to stop her vehicle and rear-ended Delancy’s truck. Diehl’s car then overturned after hitting the truck.

The Stockton Ambulance and Warren Ambulance Services transported Diehl and Delancy to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Diehl is being charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash. Delancy was charged with Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License.

The crash remains under investigation.

