Advertisement

Two dead after crash in Washington County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says two have died following a crash in Washington County.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Fir Avenue at around 5:30 last night near Brighton.

The state patrol says an SUV didn’t stop at the stop sign and crashed into a minivan, and both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the SUV, 66-year-old Patricia Remington, died.

A second person, 67-year-old Nita Hesseltine, also died.

First responders sent two others to the hospital for injuries.

There’s no word on their conditions.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
University of Iowa student charged with extortion
Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday...
Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall
70 more Iowans died of COVID-19, a new record for single-day deaths
COVID Vaccines at Great Plains Health
Gov. Reynolds: Covid-19 vaccines are expected around December 13 after Iowa’s deadliest day
A star athlete at a high school in south central Iowa played the entire football season unaware...
Iowa high school athlete unknowingly played football season with cancer

Latest News

Hy-Vee to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians as COVID-19 testing expands
FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
Iowa’s contact-tracing firm helped Trump, Reynolds campaigns
Aquariums in Chicago, Connecticut and Iowa are helping Chattanooga's Tennessee Aquarium save an...
Collaboration between aquariums helps save endangered fish
Aquariums in Chicago, Connecticut and Iowa are helping Chattanooga's Tennessee Aquarium save an...
Dubuque museum and aquarium involved in effort to save endangered fish
Breasia Terrell, 10.
FBI asks for information on missing Iowa girl’s birthday