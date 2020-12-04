Two dead after crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says two have died following a crash in Washington County.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Fir Avenue at around 5:30 last night near Brighton.

The state patrol says an SUV didn’t stop at the stop sign and crashed into a minivan, and both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the SUV, 66-year-old Patricia Remington, died.

A second person, 67-year-old Nita Hesseltine, also died.

First responders sent two others to the hospital for injuries.

There’s no word on their conditions.

