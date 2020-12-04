Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man and a woman are facing charges after being arrested near Lindale Mall after a high-speed chase and multiple carjacking attempts.

Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday afternoon and facing multiple charges.

According to police, at 1:32 P.M., Marion Police were alerted to a vehicle pursuit on Blairs Ferry Road heading eastbound into Marion. The driver was believed to be Taylor, who was wanted for a parole violation.

A short time later a silver 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was found abandoned in the 200-block of 11th Street in Marion. As officers were searching the area, they were notified of a red truck was stolen from the 1200-block of A Avenue by a suspect matching Taylor’s description. Police say the suspect fled from police after picking up an acquaintance, later identified as Smith, near A Avenue and South 15th Street.

The chase then went south towards Highway 100 via S 22nd Street, both on and off the roadways, according to authorities. The driver eventually went west on Highway 100 with speeds reaching up 60-80 mph before the car traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes of Collins Road near Lindale Mall.

As the pursuit was being terminated, Officers say Taylor and Smith exited the vehicle after coming to an abrupt stop near Lindale Mall.

Authorities say Taylor, armed with a stolen firearm, attempted to carjack a driver in an adjacent parking lot and discharged the weapon in the process, but that the driver was able to get away. Police have not been able to identify the driver.

After the unsuccessful carjacking, police say a foot chase ensued with Taylor and Smith heading in opposite directions. Within moments, Taylor attempted to carjack another vehicle and allegedly pointed the gun at a victim who was identified.

Still on foot, Taylor was apprehended minutes later on Lindale Drive (just north of Collins Road). Smith was taken into custody moments later at Lindale Mall. The gun was recovered and both Taylor and Smith were taken to Linn County Correctional Center.

Smith was charged with Theft First, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Taylor was jailed on the parole violation.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the unknown driver who they say Taylor attempted to hijack. They say the person was driving a dark colored car and are asking anyone who can identify them to call (319) 377-1511.

The investigation is on-going.

The Marion Police Department was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Six Judicial Probations and Parole High Risk Unit in this incident.

