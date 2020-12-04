Advertisement

State reports additional 84 COVID-19 deaths in Iowa

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School,...
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – A day after setting a new record for single-day reported COVID-19 deaths, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported another record setting number.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 84 COVID-19 deaths and another 2,901 positive tests.

As of 10:30 a.m. on December 4 the state’s data shows a total of 239,693 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, and 2,603 Iowans have died.

According to the data the state makes available, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 38.2 percent.

Hospitalizations continue to decline in the state. Data from the state’s website currenlty shows a total of 1,000 Iowans are in the hospital with the virus. That’s the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in nearly a month. Of those hospitalized, 123 were admitted in the last 24 hours, 209 are in the ICU and 128 are on ventilators.

IDPH also reported a total of 152,331 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

This comes as the state is preparing for its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines later this month.

In total, the state will receive more than 170,000 dozes of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the course of December. But the timetable is subject to change due to the fact that both are still currently under emergency review.

Reynolds said the state plans to prioritize the distribution of the vaccine according to CDC recommendations, with the first doses going to frontline workers in hospitals and those in long term care facilities.

Kelly Garcia, who is the interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Human Services, said she expects anyone who wants the vaccine will have it available to them by the middle of 2021.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
University of Iowa student charged with extortion
Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday...
Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall
70 more Iowans died of COVID-19, a new record for single-day deaths
COVID Vaccines at Great Plains Health
Gov. Reynolds: Covid-19 vaccines are expected around December 13 after Iowa’s deadliest day
A star athlete at a high school in south central Iowa played the entire football season unaware...
Iowa high school athlete unknowingly played football season with cancer

Latest News

Minus 80 degrees Celsius are shown on the display of a special refrigerator for particularly...
How COVID-19 vaccines will get from the factory to your local pharmacy
The next challenge for Iowa doctors is convincing people to get the shot.
Iowa doctors working to address COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
The mayor of Austin, Steve Adler, told people to stay home in a video taken from where he was...
Leaders ignore their own advice on COVID-19 protocols
The governor's office said the reasoning behind the proclamation is that socializing tends to...
Dubuque bar owner frustrated with Governor Reynolds’ proclamation, says he is asking for equal playing field