Quiet and mild into the weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet, mild weather continues into the weekend.

Look for mostly clear skies overnight and lows dipping into the lower 20s. Saturday starts the weekend off with highs in the lower 40s and mostly sunny skies overhead. A bit more cloud cover is expected Sunday as a cold front sweeps across the region. It doesn’t look like we will see precipitation with this front, just increased cloudiness, which will linger into early next week.

Through next week, look for a warming trend with highs reaching into the mid and upper 40s by midweek. Continued dry weather is expected through next week with our next shot at precipitation coming next weekend.

