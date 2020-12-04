More sunshine ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one with sunny sky and highs yet again into the 40s. This weekend, mostly sunny sky will still be around on Saturday, though an increase in clouds continues to look likely on Sunday. That cloud coverage is due to a cold front dropping in from the northeast out of Wisconsin and will likely limit our highs to the upper 30s Sunday and possibly on Monday as well. Next week, plan on a nice warmup again with highs well into the 40s. A few lower 50s may also occur, especially Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Have a great weekend!

