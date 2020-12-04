Iowa House and Senate committee chairs named for 89th General Assembly

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House and Senate named committee leaders this week for the upcoming 89th General Assembly, the begins on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) announced the following appointments for House committee leadership positions:

The Iowa House Standing Committees:

Administrative Rules Review

Rep. Megan Jones (R-Sioux Rapids) – Chair

Agriculture

Rep. Ross Paustian (R-Walcott) – Chair Rep.-Elect

Chad Ingels (R-Randalia) – Vice Chair

Appropriations

Rep. Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) – Vice Chair

Commerce

Rep. Shannon Lundgren (R-Peosta) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Mark Cisneros (R- Muscatine) – Vice Chair

Economic Growth

Rep. Ray Sorensen (R-Greenfield) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Henry Stone (R-Forest City) – Vice Chair

Education

Rep. Dustin Hite (R-New Sharon) – Chair

Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Orange City) – Vice Chair

Environmental Protection

Rep. Dean Fisher (R-Montour) – Chair

Rep. Tom Moore (R-Griswold) – Vice Chair

Ethics

Rep. Anne Osmundson (R- Volga) – Chair

Government Oversight

Rep. Holly Brink (R-Oskaloosa) – Chair

Rep. Jon Jacobsen (R-Council Bluffs) – Vice Chair

Human Resources

Rep. Ann Meyer (R-Fort Dodge) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Steve Bradley (R-Cascade) – Vice Chair

Information Technology*

Rep. Brian Lohse (R-Bondurant) – Chair

Rep. David Sieck (R-Glenwood) – Vice Chair

*Note: This is a new committee that will focus on state technology infrastructure, cyber security, and broadband issues.

International Relations

Rep. Terry Baxter (R-Garner) – Chair

Rep. Jon Thorup (R-Knoxville) – Vice Chair

Judiciary

Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) – Chair

Rep. Stan Gustafson (R-Cumming) – Vice Chair

Labor

Rep. Dave Deyoe (R-Nevada) – Chair

Rep. Jeff Shipley (R-Birmingham) – Vice Chair

Local Government

Rep. Jane Bloomingdale (R-Northwood) – Chair

Rep. Brent Siegrist (R-Council Bluffs) – Vice Chair

Natural Resources

Rep. Rob Bacon (R-Slater) – Chair

Rep. Tom Jeneary (R-Le Mars) – Vice Chair

Public Safety

Rep. Jarad Klein (R-Keota) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Cherielynn Westrich (R-Ottumwa) – Vice Chair

State Government

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R-Wilton) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Brooke Boden (R-Indianola) – Vice Chair

Transportation

Rep. Brian Best (R-Glidden) – Chair

Rep. Dave Maxwell (R-Gibson) – Vice Chair

Veterans Affairs

Rep. Sandy Salmon (R-Janesville) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) – Vice Chair

Ways & Means

Rep. Lee Hein (R-Monticello) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Carter Nordman (R-Adel) – Vice Chair

Appropriations Subcommittees:

Administration and Regulation Appropriations

Rep. John Landon (R-Ankeny) – Chair

Rep. Michael Bergan (R-Dorchester) – Vice Chair

Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations

Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R-DeWitt) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Dennis Bush (R-Cleghorn) – Vice Chair

Economic Development Appropriations

Rep. Phil Thompson (R-Jefferson) – Chair

Rep. Tom Gerhold (R-Atkins) – Vice Chair

Education Appropriations

Rep. David Kerr (R-Morning Sun) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Garrett Gobble (R-Ankeny) – Vice Chair

Health and Human Services Appropriations

Rep. Joel Fry (R-Osceola) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Eddie Andrews (R-Johnston) – Vice Chair

Justice Systems Appropriations

Rep. Gary Worthan (R-Storm Lake) – Chair

Rep.-Elect Charlie McClintock (R-Alburnett) – Vice Chair

Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations

Rep. Jacob Bossman (R-Sioux City) – Chair

Rep. Anne Osmundson (R-Volga) – Vice Chair

Full committee assignments will be announced at a later date.

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver (R-Ankeny) announced the following chairs and vice chairs of Senate standing committees:

The Iowa Senate Standing Committees:

Agriculture

Senator Zumbach – Chair

Senator Sweeney – Vice Chair

Appropriations

Senator Kraayenbrink– Chair

Senator Lofgren – Vice Chair

Commerce

Senator Schultz – Chair

Senator Koelker – Vice Chair

Education

Senator Sinclair – Chair

Senator Taylor – Vice Chair

Ethics

Senator Koelker – Chair

Senator Carlin – Vice Chair

Government Oversight

Senator Schultz – Chair

Senator Williams – Vice Chair

Human Resources

Senator Edler – Chair

Senator Costello – Vice Chair

Judiciary

Senator Zaun – Chair

Senator Garrett – Vice Chair

Labor

Senator Whiting– Chair

Senator Green – Vice Chair

Local Government

Senator Shipley – Chair

Senator Klimesh – Vice Chair

Natural Resources

Senator Sweeney – Chair

Senator Driscoll – Vice Chair

Rules

Senator Whitver – Chair

Senator Chapman – Vice Chair

State Government

Senator Smith – Chair

Senator Cournoyer – Vice Chair

Transportation

Senator Brown – Chair

Senator Shipley – Vice Chair

Veterans Affairs

Senator Carlin – Chair

Senator Reichman – Vice Chair

Ways and Means

Senator Dawson – Chair

Senator Goodwin – Vice Chair

The Appropriations subcommittee chairs are:

Administration and Regulation

Senator Guth – Chair

Agriculture & Natural Resources

Senator Rozenboom – Chair

Economic Development

Senator Lofgren – Chair

Education

Senator Cournoyer – Chair

Health and Human Services

Senator Costello – Chair

Justice Systems

Senator Garrett – Chair

Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals

Senator Johnson – Chair

Senator Zach Whiting will be the vice chair of the Administrative Rules Review Committee.

Senator Zach Nunn will remain on military duty through the 2021 Legislative Session.

