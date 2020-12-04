Iowa House and Senate committee chairs named for 89th General Assembly
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House and Senate named committee leaders this week for the upcoming 89th General Assembly, the begins on Monday, January 11, 2021.
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) announced the following appointments for House committee leadership positions:
The Iowa House Standing Committees:
Administrative Rules Review
- Rep. Megan Jones (R-Sioux Rapids) – Chair
Agriculture
- Rep. Ross Paustian (R-Walcott) – Chair Rep.-Elect
- Chad Ingels (R-Randalia) – Vice Chair
Appropriations
- Rep. Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) – Vice Chair
Commerce
- Rep. Shannon Lundgren (R-Peosta) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Mark Cisneros (R- Muscatine) – Vice Chair
Economic Growth
- Rep. Ray Sorensen (R-Greenfield) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Henry Stone (R-Forest City) – Vice Chair
Education
- Rep. Dustin Hite (R-New Sharon) – Chair
- Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Orange City) – Vice Chair
Environmental Protection
- Rep. Dean Fisher (R-Montour) – Chair
- Rep. Tom Moore (R-Griswold) – Vice Chair
Ethics
- Rep. Anne Osmundson (R- Volga) – Chair
Government Oversight
- Rep. Holly Brink (R-Oskaloosa) – Chair
- Rep. Jon Jacobsen (R-Council Bluffs) – Vice Chair
Human Resources
- Rep. Ann Meyer (R-Fort Dodge) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Steve Bradley (R-Cascade) – Vice Chair
Information Technology*
- Rep. Brian Lohse (R-Bondurant) – Chair
- Rep. David Sieck (R-Glenwood) – Vice Chair
*Note: This is a new committee that will focus on state technology infrastructure, cyber security, and broadband issues.
International Relations
- Rep. Terry Baxter (R-Garner) – Chair
- Rep. Jon Thorup (R-Knoxville) – Vice Chair
Judiciary
- Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) – Chair
- Rep. Stan Gustafson (R-Cumming) – Vice Chair
Labor
- Rep. Dave Deyoe (R-Nevada) – Chair
- Rep. Jeff Shipley (R-Birmingham) – Vice Chair
Local Government
- Rep. Jane Bloomingdale (R-Northwood) – Chair
- Rep. Brent Siegrist (R-Council Bluffs) – Vice Chair
Natural Resources
- Rep. Rob Bacon (R-Slater) – Chair
- Rep. Tom Jeneary (R-Le Mars) – Vice Chair
Public Safety
- Rep. Jarad Klein (R-Keota) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Cherielynn Westrich (R-Ottumwa) – Vice Chair
State Government
- Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R-Wilton) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Brooke Boden (R-Indianola) – Vice Chair
Transportation
- Rep. Brian Best (R-Glidden) – Chair
- Rep. Dave Maxwell (R-Gibson) – Vice Chair
Veterans Affairs
- Rep. Sandy Salmon (R-Janesville) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) – Vice Chair
Ways & Means
- Rep. Lee Hein (R-Monticello) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Carter Nordman (R-Adel) – Vice Chair
Appropriations Subcommittees:
Administration and Regulation Appropriations
- Rep. John Landon (R-Ankeny) – Chair
- Rep. Michael Bergan (R-Dorchester) – Vice Chair
Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations
- Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R-DeWitt) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Dennis Bush (R-Cleghorn) – Vice Chair
Economic Development Appropriations
- Rep. Phil Thompson (R-Jefferson) – Chair
- Rep. Tom Gerhold (R-Atkins) – Vice Chair
Education Appropriations
- Rep. David Kerr (R-Morning Sun) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Garrett Gobble (R-Ankeny) – Vice Chair
Health and Human Services Appropriations
- Rep. Joel Fry (R-Osceola) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Eddie Andrews (R-Johnston) – Vice Chair
Justice Systems Appropriations
- Rep. Gary Worthan (R-Storm Lake) – Chair
- Rep.-Elect Charlie McClintock (R-Alburnett) – Vice Chair
Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations
- Rep. Jacob Bossman (R-Sioux City) – Chair
- Rep. Anne Osmundson (R-Volga) – Vice Chair
Full committee assignments will be announced at a later date.
Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver (R-Ankeny) announced the following chairs and vice chairs of Senate standing committees:
The Iowa Senate Standing Committees:
Agriculture
- Senator Zumbach – Chair
- Senator Sweeney – Vice Chair
Appropriations
- Senator Kraayenbrink– Chair
- Senator Lofgren – Vice Chair
Commerce
- Senator Schultz – Chair
- Senator Koelker – Vice Chair
Education
- Senator Sinclair – Chair
- Senator Taylor – Vice Chair
Ethics
- Senator Koelker – Chair
- Senator Carlin – Vice Chair
Government Oversight
- Senator Schultz – Chair
- Senator Williams – Vice Chair
Human Resources
- Senator Edler – Chair
- Senator Costello – Vice Chair
Judiciary
- Senator Zaun – Chair
- Senator Garrett – Vice Chair
Labor
- Senator Whiting– Chair
- Senator Green – Vice Chair
Local Government
- Senator Shipley – Chair
- Senator Klimesh – Vice Chair
Natural Resources
- Senator Sweeney – Chair
- Senator Driscoll – Vice Chair
Rules
- Senator Whitver – Chair
- Senator Chapman – Vice Chair
State Government
- Senator Smith – Chair
- Senator Cournoyer – Vice Chair
Transportation
- Senator Brown – Chair
- Senator Shipley – Vice Chair
Veterans Affairs
- Senator Carlin – Chair
- Senator Reichman – Vice Chair
Ways and Means
- Senator Dawson – Chair
- Senator Goodwin – Vice Chair
The Appropriations subcommittee chairs are:
Administration and Regulation
- Senator Guth – Chair
Agriculture & Natural Resources
- Senator Rozenboom – Chair
Economic Development
- Senator Lofgren – Chair
Education
- Senator Cournoyer – Chair
Health and Human Services
- Senator Costello – Chair
Justice Systems
- Senator Garrett – Chair
Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals
- Senator Johnson – Chair
Senator Zach Whiting will be the vice chair of the Administrative Rules Review Committee.
Senator Zach Nunn will remain on military duty through the 2021 Legislative Session.
