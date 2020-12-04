Advertisement

Iowa House and Senate committee chairs named for 89th General Assembly

The Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines, photographed on Tuesday, June 10, 2014. (Liz...
The Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines, photographed on Tuesday, June 10, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House and Senate named committee leaders this week for the upcoming 89th General Assembly, the begins on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) announced the following appointments for House committee leadership positions:

The Iowa House Standing Committees:

Administrative Rules Review 

  • Rep. Megan Jones (R-Sioux Rapids) – Chair 

Agriculture 

  • Rep. Ross Paustian (R-Walcott) – Chair Rep.-Elect
  • Chad Ingels (R-Randalia) – Vice Chair 

Appropriations 

  • Rep. Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) – Vice Chair 

Commerce 

  • Rep. Shannon Lundgren (R-Peosta) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Mark Cisneros (R- Muscatine) – Vice Chair 

Economic Growth 

  • Rep. Ray Sorensen (R-Greenfield) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Henry Stone (R-Forest City) – Vice Chair 

Education 

  • Rep. Dustin Hite (R-New Sharon) – Chair 
  • Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Orange City) – Vice Chair 

Environmental Protection

  • Rep. Dean Fisher (R-Montour) – Chair 
  • Rep. Tom Moore (R-Griswold) – Vice Chair 

Ethics 

  • Rep. Anne Osmundson (R- Volga) – Chair 

Government Oversight 

  • Rep. Holly Brink (R-Oskaloosa) – Chair 
  • Rep. Jon Jacobsen (R-Council Bluffs) – Vice Chair 

Human Resources 

  • Rep. Ann Meyer (R-Fort Dodge) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Steve Bradley (R-Cascade) – Vice Chair 

Information Technology* 

  • Rep. Brian Lohse (R-Bondurant) – Chair 
  • Rep. David Sieck (R-Glenwood) – Vice Chair 

*Note: This is a new committee that will focus on state technology infrastructure, cyber security, and broadband issues.

International Relations 

  • Rep. Terry Baxter (R-Garner) – Chair 
  • Rep. Jon Thorup (R-Knoxville) – Vice Chair 

Judiciary 

  • Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) – Chair 
  • Rep. Stan Gustafson (R-Cumming) – Vice Chair 

Labor 

  • Rep. Dave Deyoe (R-Nevada) – Chair 
  • Rep. Jeff Shipley (R-Birmingham) – Vice Chair 

Local Government

  • Rep. Jane Bloomingdale (R-Northwood) – Chair 
  • Rep. Brent Siegrist (R-Council Bluffs) – Vice Chair 

Natural Resources 

  • Rep. Rob Bacon (R-Slater) – Chair 
  • Rep. Tom Jeneary (R-Le Mars) – Vice Chair 

Public Safety 

  • Rep. Jarad Klein (R-Keota) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Cherielynn Westrich (R-Ottumwa) – Vice Chair 

State Government 

  • Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R-Wilton) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Brooke Boden (R-Indianola) – Vice Chair 

Transportation 

  • Rep. Brian Best (R-Glidden) – Chair 
  • Rep. Dave Maxwell (R-Gibson) – Vice Chair 

Veterans Affairs 

  • Rep. Sandy Salmon (R-Janesville) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Martin Graber (R-Fort Madison) – Vice Chair 

Ways & Means 

  • Rep. Lee Hein (R-Monticello) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Carter Nordman (R-Adel) – Vice Chair 

Appropriations Subcommittees:

Administration and Regulation Appropriations 

  • Rep. John Landon (R-Ankeny) – Chair 
  • Rep. Michael Bergan (R-Dorchester) – Vice Chair 

Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations 

  • Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R-DeWitt) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Dennis Bush (R-Cleghorn) – Vice Chair 

Economic Development Appropriations 

  • Rep. Phil Thompson (R-Jefferson) – Chair 
  • Rep. Tom Gerhold (R-Atkins) – Vice Chair 

Education Appropriations 

  • Rep. David Kerr (R-Morning Sun) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Garrett Gobble (R-Ankeny) – Vice Chair 

Health and Human Services Appropriations 

  • Rep. Joel Fry (R-Osceola) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Eddie Andrews (R-Johnston) – Vice Chair 

Justice Systems Appropriations 

  • Rep. Gary Worthan (R-Storm Lake) – Chair 
  • Rep.-Elect Charlie McClintock (R-Alburnett) – Vice Chair 

Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations 

  • Rep. Jacob Bossman (R-Sioux City) – Chair 
  • Rep. Anne Osmundson (R-Volga) – Vice Chair 

Full committee assignments will be announced at a later date. 

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver (R-Ankeny) announced the following chairs and vice chairs of Senate standing committees:

The Iowa Senate Standing Committees:

Agriculture

  • Senator Zumbach – Chair
  • Senator Sweeney – Vice Chair

Appropriations

  • Senator Kraayenbrink– Chair
  • Senator Lofgren – Vice Chair

Commerce

  • Senator Schultz – Chair
  • Senator Koelker – Vice Chair

Education

  • Senator Sinclair – Chair
  • Senator Taylor – Vice Chair

Ethics

  • Senator Koelker – Chair
  • Senator Carlin – Vice Chair

Government Oversight

  • Senator Schultz – Chair
  • Senator Williams – Vice Chair

Human Resources

  • Senator Edler – Chair
  • Senator Costello – Vice Chair

Judiciary

  • Senator Zaun – Chair
  • Senator Garrett – Vice Chair

Labor

  • Senator Whiting– Chair
  • Senator Green – Vice Chair

Local Government

  • Senator Shipley – Chair
  • Senator Klimesh – Vice Chair

Natural Resources

  • Senator Sweeney – Chair
  • Senator Driscoll – Vice Chair

Rules

  • Senator Whitver – Chair
  • Senator Chapman – Vice Chair

State Government

  • Senator Smith – Chair
  • Senator Cournoyer – Vice Chair

Transportation

  • Senator Brown – Chair
  • Senator Shipley – Vice Chair

Veterans Affairs

  • Senator Carlin – Chair
  • Senator Reichman – Vice Chair

Ways and Means

  • Senator Dawson – Chair
  • Senator Goodwin – Vice Chair

The Appropriations subcommittee chairs are:

Administration and Regulation

  • Senator Guth – Chair

Agriculture & Natural Resources

  • Senator Rozenboom – Chair

Economic Development

  • Senator Lofgren – Chair

Education

  • Senator Cournoyer – Chair

Health and Human Services

  • Senator Costello – Chair

Justice Systems

  • Senator Garrett – Chair

Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals

  • Senator Johnson – Chair

Senator Zach Whiting will be the vice chair of the Administrative Rules Review Committee.

Senator Zach Nunn will remain on military duty through the 2021 Legislative Session.

