Iowa doctors working to address COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - As Iowa is set to receive its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines this month, the next challenge for Iowa doctors is convincing people to get the shot.

Dr. Yogesh Shah, the Chief Medical Officer at the Broadlawns Medical Center, said it’s something he’s definitely concerned about.

He says it is going to take a massive education effort to ensure people the shots are safe.

This means hospitals collaborating with community partners.

He says transparency will be key.

“Health care providers will have to be truthful and frank with our communities, Shah said. “If the vaccine has an issue, then be clear about that.”

A recent Gallup poll found only 58% of Americans were willing to take an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts say 60 percent to 70 percent of the population will need to get the shots to stop the spread of the virus.

