Iowa Department of Human Services faces lawsuit in connection to alleged human experiments at care facility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Human Services is facing a whistleblower lawsuit in connection to alleged human experiments at a care facility.

The lawsuit references troubling allegations at the Glenwood Resource Center.

That’s where former Superintendent Jerry Rea is accused of leading human experiments, including sexual arousal studies on Iowans with severe mental disabilities.

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of 6 former employees.

They describe Rea’s excitement to the assessments on sexual arousal after receiving a commitment from the Iowa Special Assistant Attorney General to start work.

