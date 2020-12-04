Increase in online shopping during pandemic leads to busy holiday shipping season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The United States Postal Service is preparing for a significant increase in shipments this holiday season, much more than a typical December. That’s because more people are choosing to shop online during the pandemic.

At Almost Famous Popcorn’s fulfillment center in SW Cedar Rapids, they’re operating at a 1,000% increase in online orders.

“I know that’s a crazy number but over a 1,000% increase year over year. For instance in the month of November we did more than we did the entire 2019,” Owner Bill Rieckhoff told us.

As more people shop online, they’re trying to keep up with the demand.

“We are barely keeping up, there will probably come a day where we don’t keep up but we’re working oh about 16 hours a day right now,” Rieckhoff says.

They’re delivering themselves within the corridor but the company relies on USPS to get between 400 and 600 orders of popcorn per day to destinations across the country.

“This is what we plan for, this is our bread and butter, this is our Super Bowl,” USPS Spokesperson Nicole Hill told us.

They’re preparing to meet the demand for shipping and are recommending people ship holiday packages by December 18th.

“That includes your Christmas Cards to loved ones, that includes first class packages. Priority mail we’re looking at the next day December 19th,” Hill says.

At the latest, Hill says people can ship last minute gifts on the 23rd but that comes at a cost.

“Well a flat rate you’re looking at you know over $20 so it, that’s just a small large envelope,” she told us.

Rieckhoff says the postal service has always come through for his business, he’s hoping this year will be no different.

“We’re hoping that the system doesn’t melt down this year and we can get all of our boxes to the people on time,” he told us.

Hill says along with the demand for shipping, USPS always has a demand for more staff. She says the post office employs 644,000 people across the country and half of them are reaching retirement age.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.