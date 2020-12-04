Hy-Vee to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians as COVID-19 testing expands
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is looking to expand its pharmacy workforce as it prepares to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine and expand its testing services.
Hy-Vee said it plans to hire both full and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at its more than 270 pharmacies as the demand for testing remains high.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services named Hy-Vee one of its national COVID-19 vaccine providers on November 12.
The expansion will bring the total number of locations that offer the service to more than 180.
The newest testing locations include:
- Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
- Bloomfield Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 301 W. Jefferson St. Bloomfield, IA
- Blairs Ferry Road Hy-Vee Drugstore, 2001 Blairs Ferry Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee Drugstore, 4825 Johnson Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Oakland Road Hy-Vee, 3235 Oakland Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Fairfield Hy-Vee, 1300 W. Burlington Ave., Fairfield, IA
- North Dodge Hy-Vee, 1125 N. Dodge St., Iowa City, IA
- Marshalltown Hy-Vee, 802 S. Center St., Marshalltown, IA
- Hy-Vee East, 551 S. Illinois Ave., Mason City, IA
- South Hy-Vee, 1025 N. Quincy Ave., Ottumwa, IA
- Ansborough Avenue Hy-Vee, 2834 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo, IA
- Waukee Hy-Vee, 1005 E. Hickman Road, Waukee, IA
- Valley West Hy-Vee, 1700 Valley West Drive, West Des Moines, IA
- St. Charles Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 401 W. Fourth St., St. Charles, MN
- Stewartville Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 220 Center Town Plaza N., Stewartville, MN
- Maryville Hy-Vee, 1217 S. Main St., Maryville, MO
