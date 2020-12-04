Former Kennedy star Shaun Beyer making the most of his senior season with the Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - He has battled through injuries and worked his tail off and now it’s paying off for the pride and joy of Cedar Rapids Kennedy grad Shaun Beyer.

Beyer, who was a tremendous athlete at Kennedy, showed it off last Saturday with an amazing Odell Beckham one-handed grab in the win over Nebraska.

“I don’t know about Odell Beckham but Spencer made a good check and I kept it right at the scene and he put it where only I could get it.” Beyer said. “I ended up making good play on it”

Beyer originally committed to North Dakota State but when Iowa offered late it was too hard to pass up for a Hawkeye fan growing up as kid.

“I mean I liked Stanzi growing up, I tried to be a quarterback.” Beyer said.

It’s been all about embracing the journey for Beyer and learning from the best at Tight End U.

“Just watching George (Kittle), What really impressed me with his blocking skills kind of where I really keyed in on him and then sitting behind TJ and Noah those guys got after it.” Beyer said.

Beyer is having a tremendous Senior season with 9 catches for 121 yards and couple with his great blocking, Shaun is getting some national attention. Pro Football Focus this week ranked Beyer as the 4th highest rated tight end in the country.

“It is not a big deal to me I think just continuing to get better every day is what I’m focusing on. You know that’s what I came here to do is to play and played a high level. It has been a blast this year and I look to continue on the path that I am on.”

