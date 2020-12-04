Advertisement

FBI asks for information on missing Iowa girl’s birthday

Breasia Terrell, 10.
Breasia Terrell, 10.(Courtesy: Davenport Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - The FBI is pleading with the public for any information on a missing Iowa girl on what is her 11th birthday.

The FBI field office in Omaha, Nebraska, posted a plea on its Twitter page Friday asking for any information of Breasia Terrell, who has been missing since July 9.

Authorities say she was last seen at a Davenport apartment complex with her half-brother and his 47-year-old father.

Police have not made any arrests in the girl’s disappearance but have labeled the father of Breasia’s half-brother a person of interest.

The man was convicted of a sex crime in 1990 when he was 17.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
University of Iowa student charged with extortion
Christopher Daniel Taylor, 38, and Courtney Marea Smith, 30, were arrested on Thursday...
Two arrested after high-speed chase and attempted carjackings near Lindale Mall
70 more Iowans died of COVID-19, a new record for single-day deaths
COVID Vaccines at Great Plains Health
Gov. Reynolds: Covid-19 vaccines are expected around December 13 after Iowa’s deadliest day
A star athlete at a high school in south central Iowa played the entire football season unaware...
Iowa high school athlete unknowingly played football season with cancer

Latest News

Hy-Vee to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians as COVID-19 testing expands
FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
Iowa’s contact-tracing firm helped Trump, Reynolds campaigns
Aquariums in Chicago, Connecticut and Iowa are helping Chattanooga's Tennessee Aquarium save an...
Collaboration between aquariums helps save endangered fish
Aquariums in Chicago, Connecticut and Iowa are helping Chattanooga's Tennessee Aquarium save an...
Dubuque museum and aquarium involved in effort to save endangered fish