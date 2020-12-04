“Every Cat Deserves a Mat” fundraiser to provide 150 beds to Cedar Rapids shelter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Friends Helping Friends Foundation will provide Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control with 150 pet beds for cats and kittens at the shelter.

It’s a part of the foundation’s fundraiser “Every Cat Deserves a Mat.”

A member of the Friends Helping Friends board of directors says the fleece mats last nearly a year and will be delivered to the shelter on Friday afternoon.

The foundation partnered with The Dostal House to fund and collect the materials to make the mats.

For more information or to donate go to www.crfriendsfoundation.org.

