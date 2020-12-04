Advertisement

Dubuque bar owner frustrated with Governor Reynolds’ proclamation, says he is asking for equal playing field

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - John Ohnesorge says his 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. crowd came pretty close to hitting a bullseye.

”It was not so much how big the crowd was, because we were never even close to capacity, but they spent money and they bought more profitable items,” he said. “They did not buy the $2 beers, they bought the $6 dollar mixers.”

That is a crowd he cannot have over anymore because of Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation.

Not even on Thanksgiving Eve.

”Next to Saint Patrick’s Day it is the second biggest day of the year,” he mentioned. “You look forward to that, it makes your whole month in one night.”

He said it is just not fair to him and other bar owners.

”Biggest night of the year and I am closing at 10:00 and I am watching people leave here and they all just went to the casino where they can continue to drink, which all I am asking for is an even playing field,” Ohnesorge explained. ”Hy-Vee, why do they have to be open past 10:00? If COVID is so dangerous after 10:00 nobody should be open after 10:00.“

On a statement to KCRG-TV9, the Governor’s office said socializing increases after 10:00 p.m., especially in bars.

The statement said the goal is to keep businesses open, but to limit behaviors that could lead to more virus spread.

Patrice Lambert, Dubuque County Public Health Department director, said bars and restaurants are at a disadvantage: their businesses inherently make it easier for the virus to spread.

”If you are eating or drinking obviously you have to take your mask off, whereas in a larger department store you can always keep your mask on because you can speak and breathe through that mask,” she explained.

Lambert said the size of the venue plays a role too.

”Many of our smaller businesses are just that, they are smaller in their dimensions of their building whereas with the larger businesses they have more space that people can actually separate,” she mentioned.

South End Tap, though, wants to increase its size.

The owner has leased the other side of the building and is expanding; not to add more tables, just to spread the ones he has further apart.

