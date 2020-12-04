Derecho cleanup crews move into parks, work to remove damaged trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Taylor Burgin, the Construction Engineering Manager for the city of Cedar Rapids, says, in the days after the derecho, cleaning up the damage was a “daunting” task. ”We’re talking a staggering amount of tree debris to pick up,” says Burgin.

So far, crews have hauled away almost 3 million cubic yards of tree debris, just from piles left out on curbs. Burgin is estimating half a million cubic yards could still need to get picked up. ”I don’t think a lot of people fully understood the severity of the storm. I know a lot of people in the industry, our contractors that we’ve had hired, say that this is one of the worst storms they’ve ever seen as far as debris per area,” says Burgin.

The city is also starting to make progress on removing right-of-way trees damaged in the storm. A new interactive map shows nearly 2 thousand trees cut down...but Burgin says there’s around 10 thousand more to go.

He says crews are also working on clearing public parks...which could add another 1.5 million cubic yards of debris to the growing mountains of mulch along 1st Street NW. ”It does make a big improvement, you can see a lot more. It’s obviously pretty sad to see the amount of trees that were taken down and damaged by the storm, but there is some good. We’re able to start getting some of the parks opened back up again,” says Burgin.

Burgin says non-organic debris collection is wrapping up, with almost 60% of the final pass complete. He says the city is hoping to announce a date for the final tree debris pass to start within a month or two.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.