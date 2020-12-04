Crisis hotline answers thousands of calls a month through pandemic, derecho

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - More Iowans are calling the state’s crisis hotline than ever before.

Foundation 2 Crisis Services oversees the Your Life Iowa Hotline with the Iowa Department of Public Health.

They say it’s better they’re getting a lot of phone calls. It means people aren’t bottling up their emotions and turning to other methods to handle their situations.

Foundation 2 says the calls range from suicidal thoughts to people needing help with substance abuse and the aftermath of the derecho.

“Generally we get calls from people that feel like they are in crisis at that moment,” Drew Martel, the director of crisis services. “Definitely this summer and into fall we’ve seen the highest numbers that we’ve ever seen on the statewide line,”

This week, Governor Reynolds reported 319 Iowans died by suicide this year between March and September. She emphasized The Iowa Department of Human Services’ COVID Recovery Iowa program, which offers virtual counseling services.

Help is always available for anyone having thoughts of suicide,

Foundation 2 has a crisis line at 319-362-2174. You can also chat with counselors on their website at yourlifeiowa.org.

Suicide Crisis Hotlines:

Iowa: 1-800-332-4224

National: 1-800-273-8255

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.