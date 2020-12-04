Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police release images of suspect in 7 robberies

Cedar Rapids Police have released images of a man they call a suspect in 7 different robberies...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have released images of a man they call a suspect in 7 different robberies over a two-week period.

The robberies happened between November 17 and November 29 at two different Subway restaurants, three Hy-Vee locations, a Perkins and a Little Caesars.

The images are taken from surveillance video at the Hy-Vee store robberies.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old, roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build.

He often wore a hooded sweatshirt or hat as well as a mask and displayed a handgun during the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police at 286-5491, or Linn Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).

