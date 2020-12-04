Cedar Rapids Community School District announce plan for return to in-class learning next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District has announced plans for most students to return to in-class learning next week.

This Monday, December 7th, all elementary schools and students at Polk Alternative Education, Metro High School and Harding, Roosevelt and Wilson middle schools will return to school, in-person.

On Wednesday, December 9th, students in buildings that had been closed because of derecho damage will go back, which includes Jefferson and Washington High Schools and Franklin and McKinley middle schools.

On Monday, December 14th, students will go back to Taft Middle School as Taft took on damage.

The district is planning for Kennedy High School students to return in mid-January, five months after the storm damaged much of the buildings.

CRCSD also said that all sports and activities can resume, starting on Saturday, December 5th.

Also starting on Monday, December 7th, Grab N’ Go meals will be available at three pickup locations:

Johnson STEAM Academy

Roosevelt RCCBA

Wright Elementary through Wednesday, December 9th, then Pierce Elementary beginning Thursday, December 10th

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided for all children 18 and under. Virtual learning students are able to pick up Grab N’ Go meals on weekdays from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. No student IDs are necessary. Parents, guardians, and students may pick up the meals. Families may pick up meals for all of their virtual learning students at one meal service location.

