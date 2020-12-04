Cedar Falls junior set to compete in 2020 World Axe Throwing Championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Braeden Farmer of Cedar Falls played in several sports growing up, including football, wrestling and gymnastics, but never did he imagine he’d become one of the best axe throwers in the world.

“I did some at summer camps and stuff like that, but nothing to this level,” said Farmer.

His passion for the sport started when his dad, Paul, opened an axe-throwing bar called, Hurling Hatchet, in Cedar Falls last year. The family also owns another location in Cedar Rapids. They eventually joined the World Axe Throwing League, which consists of more than 275 members in at least 22 countries.

“We started just doing it with friends and family,” said Braeden. “Just something fun to do in our spare time.”

“My business partner and I, when we first started this, we dreamed about a competitor doing well enough to go on to bigger stages,” said Paul. “I’ll be honest, in the beginning I didn’t think it would be Braeden, but it’s pretty cool that it is.”

What started out as an idea has now given Braeden the opportunity to compete on the world stage. This weekend, he’ll compete in the 2020 World Axe Throwing Championship in Atlanta, Georgia. He qualified by winning his regional tournament, but also having one of the top scores in the world. He’s the youngest competitor to ever qualify for the tournament.

“I feel like I’m kind of the underdog going into it, which I think is really cool,” said Braeden.

While Braeden is usually calm and cool during competition, it still hits him how his passion for the sport started.

“I’m still a little shocked,” he said. “I didn’t think it would go this far. It was kind of one of my side things to do just for fun. I didn’t think about it much more than that. When I won regionals and got into it more, it just blows my mind.”

