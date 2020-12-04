Anamosa Police make arrest in shots-fired incident

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect was arrested in a shots-fired investigation in Anamosa on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the Anamosa Police Department and Jones County Sheriffs Department responded to a shots-fired call just after 2:00 P.M. behind a business on E. Main Street.

The suspect was apprehended at 2:16 P.M. and there are no know injuries at this time.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation and more information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.