Anamosa Police make arrest in shots-fired incident
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect was arrested in a shots-fired investigation in Anamosa on Friday afternoon.
According to police, the Anamosa Police Department and Jones County Sheriffs Department responded to a shots-fired call just after 2:00 P.M. behind a business on E. Main Street.
The suspect was apprehended at 2:16 P.M. and there are no know injuries at this time.
Authorities say the incident is still under investigation and more information will be released at a later time.
