Above average temperatures & sunny today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another quiet day across eastern Iowa with highs above average. We will be in the low to mid 40s this afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 20 with mostly clear skies.

Highs stay in the low 40s through Saturday. Expect more clouds than sun on Sunday, highs will then be in the upper 30s.

Above-average temperatures will be in the main story next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Many areas may even reach 50 degrees by mid-week. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 30s. Dry weather will continue next week as well.

