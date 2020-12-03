Advertisement

Winneshiek County officials investigating Wednesday fatal crash

(MGN Image)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah woman died on Wednesday in a crash in southern Winneshiek County.

Officials determined 72-year-old Peggie Krumme was driving south on County Road W14 when her vehicle went into the east ditch and struck a rock embankment, coming to a stop under a bridge in a dry creek bed.

Officials said the accident was discovered and reported by a farmer doing field work, so the exact time of the accident is unknown.

Krumme was found dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both died of COVID 19 within 12 hours...
Cedar Rapids couple who had been together for 47 years both die of COVID-19 within 12 hours of each other
Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
University of Iowa student charged with extortion
shooting
Waterloo shooting victim identified
Company to build plant in Iowa to make pallets from corn
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers

Latest News

COVID Vaccines at Great Plains Health
Gov. Reynolds: Covid-19 vaccines are expected around December 13 after Iowa’s deadliest day
70 more Iowans died of COVID-19 Thursday, a new record for single-day deaths
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties)...
Unemployment claims in Iowa decrease despite pandemic, seasonal layoffs
The Black Hawk County Health Department on Wednesday released a survey to gather the...
Black Hawk County releases survey to gauge attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccine