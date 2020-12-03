Winneshiek County officials investigating Wednesday fatal crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah woman died on Wednesday in a crash in southern Winneshiek County.

Officials determined 72-year-old Peggie Krumme was driving south on County Road W14 when her vehicle went into the east ditch and struck a rock embankment, coming to a stop under a bridge in a dry creek bed.

Officials said the accident was discovered and reported by a farmer doing field work, so the exact time of the accident is unknown.

Krumme was found dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

