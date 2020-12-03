Waterloo City Council temporarily halting in-person meetings

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council announced on Wednesday they are temporarily halting in-person meetings.

According to a press release, the decision was made due to increased community spread of COVID-19.

Starting on Monday, December 7th, all meeting will be held virtually on Zoom. The public can find a link to meetings on the City Council page of the City website at https://cityofwaterlooiowa.com/register. Registration is required to participate virtually.

The meetings can also be viewed on Waterloo Public Access TV channel on Mediacom 17 or 74-4, and on the City’s YouTube page WaterlooCommunityTV.

These changes include public hearings. The public may email comments to comments@waterloo-ia.org. Submitted comments will be read during the public hearing. Please state the public hearing item on which you wish to speak.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Waterloo City Clerk Kelley Felchle by email at Kelley.Felchle@Waterloo-IA.org or calling (319) 291-432

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.