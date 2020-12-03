Advertisement

Washington County K9 dies from cancer

A Washington County K9 named Vasco has died after a battle with cancer.
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Washington County Sheriff Department K9 named Vasco has died of cancer.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Vasco had recently been diagnosed with cancer and passed away Wednesday afternoon while with his handler, Deputy Nolan Burke and family.

Vasco was born on September 5, 2014 in Poland. He completed his training with Deputy Burke and began working as a Washington County K9 on June 1, 2015.

Vasco was active for several years, helping the Sheriff’s Office detect drugs, track missing and wanted individuals, and protecting his partners with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“He will be missed and we thank him for his selfless service his entire career,” the Office said today in a statement.

