University of Iowa student charged with extortion

Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually...
Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually assaulted by the victim unless they paid her $1,000.(Johnson County Jail)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -A University of Iowa student has been charged with Extortion.

According to a University of Iowa Department of Public Safety criminal complaint, Vy Nhat Dinh, 20, is accused of threatening to go to the police and report she was sexually assaulted by the victim unless they paid her $1,000.

The incident allegedly took place at Catlett Residence Hall on April 26, 2020.

Dinh was released on her own recognizance and ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

Extortion is a Class D felony in and punishable for up to five years in prison in the State of Iowa.

