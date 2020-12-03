Advertisement

Unemployment claims in Iowa decrease despite pandemic, seasonal layoffs

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of unemployment claims decreased in Iowa last week despite recent coronavirus mitigation measures. It’s a good sign for the state as it continues into a period when seasonal layoffs are normal.

Iowa Workforce Development reported a total of 5,593 initial unemployment claims were filed between November 22 and November 28. That’s a decrease of 3,337 from last week’s adjusted numbers.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims also decreased last week, to a total of 34,178. That’s a decrease of 2,624 from the previous reporting period.

IWD said November through February are the months when the state normally sees the most unemployment claims due to seasonal layoffs in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing.

IWD also said nearly 53.2 percent of claimants indicated their unemployment claims were not related to COVID-19.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment last week dropped nationally as well, but remains high.

