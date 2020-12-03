Temperatures above average through the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our quiet weather pattern continues through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the low to mid 20 with mostly clear skies. Highs stay in the low 40s through Saturday. A few more clouds on Sunday, highs will then be in the upper 30s.

Above-average temperatures will be in the main story next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 30s. Dry weather will continue next week as well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.