Sundown Mountain Resort getting ready to open

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Sundown Mountain Resort is preparing to open during these final weeks of 2020.

General Manager Mark Gordon says crews have put in “dedicated” hours and that once temperatures get lower than 28 degrees, the resort will be ready.

Gordon also says skiers will also see some changes due to the pandemic. Lodges now have minimal seating and everyone is required to wear masks.

“This year the capacity in the buildings is going to be less than half than what we’re used to,” said Gordon. “And when I say we’re going to have these things it will be done in a very safe way. We’re going to have to staff up to make sure we can enforce our own policies, making sure that people have their masks on.”

But despite the pandemic, Sundown is also getting ready to host several concerts and live events.

Gordon hopes traffic will go up this season. He says online sales are already showing a welcome increase.

And he’s confident the resort will be open, at least partially, this Saturday.

