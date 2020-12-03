Sky Zone Cedar Rapids gets new HVAC unit to bring in fresh air three times per hour

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Sky Zone Cedar Rapids Owner Cody Palmer says his staff are doing everything they can to keep things clean during the pandemic.

“When they’re walking by the railings and stuff like that you know they’re spraying down the railings,” Palmer told us.

The thing that will be keeping them the cleanest is going to be coming from outside. With the help of a crane, a new HVAC unit was installed on their roof this morning.

“It’s gonna allow outside fresh air to come into the building and exchange the stale air from inside of it,” says Rob Wenzel, Project Manager with Novak Heating and Air.

The new system exchanges air three times per hour.

“If you come in for a 60 minute jump, every 20 minutes you’re going to get fresh air from the outside,” Palmer says.

Wenzel says the unit has iWave technology that kills the Coronavirus, other viruses and bacteria.

“It’s constantly cleaning and scrubbing that air,” Wenzel told us.

Palmer says the technology was worth the investment .

“During this time, one thing that a lot of people need is play in their life. Between work and school and other extra curricular activities people build up a lot of stress in their life,” he told us.

Palmer says places like Sky Zone are great for relieving stress and they’ve been seeing about half their pre-COVID traffic.

They want people to know they’re doing what they can to make them feel comfortable coming inside.

“We every year look into adding a new attraction and this year our new attraction happens to be new HVAC units,” Palmer says.

