Quiet weather continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our quiet weather pattern continues today and another partly to mostly sunny day is anticipated in our area. Plan on highs generally around 40. This pattern will keep rolling right into the weekend and into next week. There will be some temperature fluctuations along the way and our next cold front is still set to move across on Sunday. This may generate more clouds, but no measurable precipitation is expected. Look for a good run into the 40s next week as the quiet weather continues.

