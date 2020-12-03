Kum & Go CEO stepping down

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The CEO of Kum & Go convenience stores announced on Tuesday he was stepping down.

Kyle J. Krause, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer announced he will be transitioning out of his role as CEO effective January 1st. He will remain in his role as CEO of parent company, Krause Group.

Krause became owner, president and CEO of Kum & Go in 2004 and grew the company to more than 400 stores in 11 states, according to a press release. The store employs nearly 5,000 associates and is the fifth largest privately held, company-operated convenience store chain in the United States.

Krause will be succeeded by his son, Kum & Go President, Tanner Krause.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.