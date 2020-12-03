Iowa Storm Derecho Resource Center looking for permanent location

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Nearly four months since the August derecho, and workers at the Iowa Storm Derecho Resource Center in Cedar Rapids are still helping more than 1,500 people each week. Despite the need, they may not have a building to help people in just 12 days.

The resource center is located at 4001 1st Ave SE. That building is being torn down on the 15th. It’s the former McGrath Ford Building. The building was sold and is being torn down to be replaced with a new business.

The resource center has been a hub of help for those still struggling after the derecho. People simply show up, and fill out a form for what they need. A volunteer will gather those items, like food, clothing and hygiene products and bring it to their car.

Founder Raymond Siddell wants the new location to around 3,500 sq. ft., have space for parking, and be on the bus route. He knows that type of place is in high demand, and won’t be easy to find, especially since he’s hoping someone will donate the space.

“We’re competing with people who can afford it,” said Siddell. “Who can sign a 3-5 year lease and pay that. Since we don’t have our nonprofit status yet, that inhibits our ability to write grant applications and seek funding from corporate sponsors, those types of things.”

Siddell is applying for nonprofit status under the name Together We Achieve. That will help them continue to help people struggling from the derecho and the pandemic. They hope to get approved sometime next year.

“There are people who are just struggling to make ends meet,” he said. “And put food on the table.”

He says the need is still there, and he wants to be part of the solution. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking to think that there are people who you know when they visit our center they say, whatever you can get me, I just need to get by for another day,” he said.

People can contact Siddell at 319-432-9754 or email at office@togetherweachive.org.

