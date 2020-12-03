Advertisement

Iowa rallies to take down Drake 103-97

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes rallied past the Drake Bulldogs for a 103-97 victory on Wednesday night to improve their record to 2-0.

The Hawkeyes found themselves down by 11 points in the third quarter but thanks to Caitlin Clark and Monica Czinano, Iowa ended up on top. Clark finished with 30 points and 13 assists for her first career double-double while Czinano netted a career high 27 points. Sophomore McKenna Warnock added 20 points and eight rebounds.

Gabbi Marshall helped the Hawkeyes take the lead with back to back steals that sparked a 8-0 run for the Hawkeyes. Iowa’s 103 points set a new record in a game against Drake.

Iowa opens up Big Ten play on Saturday as they host Wisconsin for a 2:00 p.m. tipoff.

