Iowa high school wrestlers begin season amid pandemic, safety precautions in place

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The High School wrestling season started this week and teams across the state are doing all they can do to stay safe.

The Williamsburg Raiders have been practicing for a few weeks already, and head coach Grant Eckenrod admits he is usually excited when the season rolls around, this time, nervousness was an equal emotion.

“I just didn’t want to make a mistake and get the kids sick or do something wrong,” he said. “When you are in a small room like this, with a lot of kids it’s been a little bit scary.”

The Iowa High school association sent all programs a lengthy list of safety recommendations to consider this season. The only mandates were no shared drinking facilities and mandatory cleaning of mats before and after practice, something that the vast majority of the teams do already.

“It’s worth it, it’s definitely worth it,” Eckenrod said. “Well do whatever we gotta do and take however much time we have to do to try and let these kids complete.”

Eckenrod and the Raiders have also elected to wear masks at all times during practices.

“Conditioning, drilling, other than live wrestling is the only time they’re not so they are doing a great job.”

On top of rolling out these ultraviolet lights to each and every night. So far, Eckenrod says his team has been all in on doing anything and everything he’s asked of them. They know the season can be taken away at any moment.

“They want to wrestle, they do,” Eckenrod said. “They want to wrestle and our guys are willing to do whatever it takes to try to keep this thing going. But I’m so proud of them, like I said, I can’t imagine being that young and trying to go through this right now, it’s just been great.”

